Teens caught red-handed while vandalising Cottonera Lines

Two 14-year-old boys were caught red-handed vandalising the newly restored Cottonera Lines in Bormla.

According to reports the two were caught spraying graffiti on the bastions, and used a scaffolding erected by the contractor in charge of the works.

The two were found with the spray cans still in their possession, and reports suggest their parents will be forking out the money for the damages.

The graffiti was sprayed at the lower and upper sections of the restored bastions, with workers finding out about the vandalism on Saturday morning.

According to reports, the two boys both admitted their wrongdoing, and restoration of the vandalised area will start on Monday morning.