Pelin Kaya is victim of fatal Gżira car crash

Pelin Kaya from Istanbul has been identified as the woman who died in the early hours of Wednesday after being run over by a car in Gżira.

Kaya, 30, worked as an interior designer and has been living in Malta for at least a year. She lived in Gżira, not far from where she was run over while walking near the Paul & Rocco petrol station.

Kaya was flung several metres away. She was given medical assistance on site but died shortly after at Mater Dei Hospital.

She was celebrating her 30th birthday today.

Kaya was hit by a black BMW driven by 33-year-old Jeremie Camilleri, who then smashed his car into the KFC restaurant.

Camilleri walked away from his car unscathed and got aggressive with onlookers and the police. He had to be subdued by a taser gun before being arrested.

He is recovering in hospital with sources telling MaltaToday that he had been high on cocaine at the time of the incident.

Kaya is the second victim of a road accident this year.

Her family has been informed of her death and relatives are expected to fly to Malta later today.

