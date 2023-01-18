Woman killed in Gżira after coked-up driver runs her over, smashes into fast food outlet

Updated at 8:23am with details from police statement

A 30-year-old Turkish woman was killed in Gżira in the early hours of Wednesday after being run over by a car.

The accident happened near the Paul & Rocco petrol station at 1am and the car, a BMW, smashed into the KFC fast food outlet after hitting the woman. A structure belonging to the petrol station was also destroyed.

Police said in a statement the victim, who lived in Gżira, was treated on site by emergency responders but died shortly afterwards at hospital.

One News has reported that the woman died on the day of her birthday.

The vehicle driver, a 33-year-old man living in Lija, had to be tasered and was arrested by the police after he got aggressive following the accident. Police confirmed earlier media reports that the man started throwing stones at passers-by, who stopped to assist him and the victim.

"Police officers ordered the man to let go of the stones he had in his hand but he ignored them. At this point a taser was used to subdue the man, allowing the police to arrest him," the police said. He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment and is under police watch.

Sources have told MaltaToday the man had been driving under the influence of cocaine.

Duty magistrate Nadine Lia is carrying out an inquiry, and police are investigating.