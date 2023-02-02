Nationalist MP calls out PBS for failure to report on Malta's corruption standing

Nationalist MP Graham Bencini has submitted a complaint to the Broadcasting Authority after the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) failed to report on Malta’s standing in the Corruption Perceptions Index.

In his complaint, Bencini said that it was unbelievable that PBC made to reference to this report, “which is of the utmost national importance and thus in the public interest”.

Malta dropped three points in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index, mainly due to a lack of convictions in cases of high-level corruption.

The downward trend was confirmed after recommendations from the public inquiry into the assassination of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia were yet to be implemented in legislation, which continued concerns for media freedom and political interference in public media and for the fight against organised crime.

“The fact that government’s shortcomings in the fight against corruption weren’t reported by PBS confirms what was reported in the Corruption Perceptions Index, namely that of political interference in PBS, which is one of the reasons our country’s position has worsened."

Bencini submitted the complaint as the Opposition spokesperson for national broadcasting. “I’m insisting that the Broadcasting Authority, in light of its constitutional duty, ensures that the national broadcasting station conducts an adequate news report on the Corruption Perceptions Index 2022.”