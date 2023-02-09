St Paul’s shipwreck outdoor celebrations cancelled over storm

L-Għaqda tal-Pawlini and the Collegiate Chapter of San Pawl Nawfragu have jointly decided to cancel Thursday and Friday’s outdoor celebrations as Storm Helios batters Malta and Gozo.

All outdoor activities, including the procession, have been canceled due to stormy weather. However, all indoor events will continue as planned, including the Pontifical Mass on Friday.

Friday's events, including outdoor activities, will instead be rescheduled for Saturday.

Malta is being battered by Storm Helios, with the worst yet to come according to the Civil Protection Department.

The department’s head Peter Paul Coleiro warned people to stay away from coastal areas because of the rough sea and to avoid being outdoors unnecessarily.

Meanwhile, the Gozo Channel had to curtail and suspend some of its services as rough seas are hampering docking at the Ċirkewwa terminal.

Food delivery companies Wolt and Bolt have also warned customers to expect delays, even temporarily suspending some of their delivery services.

The Meteorological Office at Malta International Airport has meanwhile issued an Orange warning as the weather is expected to get worse.