Helios' aftermath still being cleared while the storm moves towards Libya

The Cleaning and Maintenance Division got up on a public holiday to clean up Storm Helios' aftermath.

The head of Malta’s cleansing department, Ramon Deguara, told MaltaToday that places like Xemxija and Bahar ic-Caghaq, were the worst affected with areas like Bahar ic-Caghaq’s camping site still closed to the public.

“There is a lot to be done,” said Deguara when explaining how Xemxija was just open for the public moments while Bahar ic-Caghaq’s situation worse because not even a car could be parked.

Significant damage was also sustained in Marsascala, St. Julians, and Sliema, particularly on the promenade, which was severely damaged by the terrible weather and high seas.

"We also had road closures as a result of rubble walls falling in Qrendi, Imqabba, and Ħal Qormi,” Deguara added.

Unfortunately, Deguara fears their efforts might have been in vain because the wind is predicted to kick up once more later on Friday, this time shifting from a strong to a very strong westerly to an extremely strong east-northeast.

Meanwhile, the storm is now moving towards northwest Libya, but a yellow weather warning remains in force and gusts of wind reaching gale-force speeds were still being registered on Friday morning.

For now, it should be a mostly cloudy day with showers of rain or hail, becoming thundery at times. Visibility will be good becoming moderate to poor in showers.