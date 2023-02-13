Prime Minister claims Grech’s opposition to standards czar nominee stems from internal revolt

The Prime Minister has claimed the Opposition’s stance against former chief justice Joseph Azzopardi as standards commissioner stems from internal distrust against Bernard Grech.

“We know why you set the tone against him - you were facing an internal revolt and so decided to attack the nomination because that’s what those controlling you told you to do,” Robert Abela said on Monday afternoon.

The House was discussing the appointment of a new Standards Commissioner, a post that has been vacant since the end of September when George Hyzler resigned to take up his post at the European Court of Auditors.

The vote, which requires a two-thirds majority, will be taken on Wednesday. If the two-thirds majority is not achieved, a second vote will take place next week. In the absence of a two-thirds majority on the second attempt, a third and final vote will be taken that would only require a simple majority.

Abela proposed former chief justice Joseph Azzopardi but the nomination was rejected by Grech. Given that the appointment requires a two-thirds majority in parliament, the Opposition’s refusal to play ball led to an impasse. This prompted the government to propose an anti-deadlock mechanism that was voted into law earlier this year.

A similar situation had developed over the nomination of the new Ombudsman after incumbent Anthony Mifsud’s term ended in March 2021. The Ombudsman, which is a constitutional role, also requires a two-thirds majority and no antideadlock mechanism is in place.

However, consensus has prevailed on the nomination of former judge Joseph Zammit McKeon. The motion appointing Zammit McKeon still has to be debated.

Abela said the PN’s opposition to Azzopardi’s appointment, stems from the fact that he “cannot be manipulated” to favour Opposition MPs.

The PM also said he was left “disgusted” by certain opposition MPs. “Some MPs stooped down to personal attacks, trying to ridicule someone who has served in the country’s highest constitutional roles,” Abela said before turning his guns on Grech and accusing him of “setting the tone”.

Abela reiterated that Grech had originally agreed to Azzopardi's nomination as standards commissioner but than recanted when faced with opposition inside his party.

Abela said the opposition was accusing Azzopardi of not being a hard worker.

“But his track record speaks for itself: he handled and finished more cases than his predecessors as chief justice. The numbers speak for themselves, and that criticism is not justified,” Abela insisted.

He also accused the Opposition leader of inconsistency when proposing Azzopardi as Ombudsman. “So, you said that he is no hard worker, but you are fine with him serving in a role which has a larger workload.”

Bernard Grech: Robert Abela a divisive Prime Minister

In his reaction, Grech slammed Abela for his “divisive speech”.

“He spent half an hour attacking us, rather than justify Azzopardi’s appointment. The problems facing the country are anyone but his,” the opposition leader said.

He also refuted claims by the PM that an agreement was in place to have Azzopardi as new standards commissioner. “The only agreement there was in place was that of having Joseph Azzopardi as ombudsman, and former judge Joseph Zammit McKeon as standards commissioner.”

He said the PM was adamant on nominating Azzopardi, “so much so that he even leaked the nominees’ names.”

The opposition leader said the individual who would be occupying the role of ombudsman had already been agreed on by both sides. This prompted the PM to raise a point of order during Grech speech, saying the motion for the role had already been filed in the House.

“Just shows how he knows nothing,” Abela said. Grech said this was not true, challenging the PM to take the vote on Monday.

“He would receive our support,” Grech said.

The opposition leader concluded by calling on the PM to go back to discussions, so that a consensus can be reached. “It is our duty to do so.”