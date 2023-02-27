Parliament holding urgent debate on Steward hospitals deal rubbished by court

Parliament is this afternoon holding an urgent debate on the Steward hospitals concession agreement that was annulled by the court last week.

Government and the Opposition agreed to suspend Monday’s parliamentary agenda to hold the debate. No vote will be taken.

The emergency debate is being held after a judge on Friday struck down the hospitals deal and ordered that the three buildings – Gozo, St Luke’s and Karin Grech hospitals - be returned to the State.

In a scathing judgment, Mr Justice Francesco Depasquale attributed “fraudulent intent” to Vitals, the original concessionaire, “bad faith” to Steward Healthcare, the American company that took over the concession, and “ingenuity” to public officials who allowed the government to end up with its back against the wall.

The judge singled out Konrad Mizzi for striking agreements that kept benefitting the concessionaires and described the €100 million buy-out clause agreed between the government and Steward in August 2019 as “possibly criminal”. He also described the concession milestones as “a complete farce” and said government’s due diligence on Vitals as “amateurish checks”.

The scandal

The deal, a flagship project of the Muscat administration, was concluded in 2015 after government issued a request for proposals for the running of the three public hospitals. Vitals Global Healthcare, a company with obscure ownership and no history in the medical field, was awarded the concession. An audit concluded by the National Audit Office in 2020 revealed that the tender was a done deal, confirming that some of the investors in Vitals had already signed a memorandum of understanding with the government months before the RFP was issued.

VGH failed to live up to its contractual commitments and in 2018 the concession was sold to Steward Healthcare, an American company, described by Health Minister Chris Fearne at the time as the “real deal”.

Steward also failed to fulfil its contractual obligations and on Friday the court ruled on a case that had been filed by former Opposition leader Adrian Delia to have the contract rescinded.

More to follow.