Public consultation on biodiversity strategy launched by environment watchdog

The Environment and Resource Authority has launched a public consultation on a proposed National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan 2030.

The plan is driven by the long-term vision established in the National Strategy for the Environment, “to have Malta’s biodiversity valued, conserved, restored and sustainably used for the benefit of nature, people and climate, by 2050.”

“The Action Plan will step up national efforts to put Malta’s biodiversity on a path to recovery for the benefit of the planet and people,” ERA said.

The Strategy and Action Plan will guide the development of specific policies and actions in relation to biodiversity management at national level, by establishing a strategic framework to enable Malta to achieve the 2050 environmental objectives in a staggered approach.

The Action Plan identifies five policy areas where action is necessary: conserving and restoring nature, tackling the drivers of biodiversity loss, using biodiversity sustainably, mainstreaming and awareness-raising, and enhancing implementation and cooperation.

ERA will also be reaching out to stakeholders to discuss the proposals put forward.

Feedback can be sent on [email protected], by Tuesday, 28th March 2023.

More information is available on ERA’s website.