PN welcomes insulin pump rollout for under-18s

The Nationalist Party (PN) has welcomed the government’s decision to introduce insulin pumps for individuals under the age of 18, calling it a step in the right direction for diabetes care in Malta while urging authorities to expand the service to all insulin-dependent patients.

In a statement, the PN said it had long pushed for insulin pumps to be made available to children and adolescents with Type 1 diabetes, a measure already in place in several European countries.

The party credited ongoing advocacy by the Maltese Diabetes Association for helping to keep pressure on the government to improve diabetes services.

However, the next step must involve extending the service to all individuals with Type 1 diabetes and those with other forms who are insulin-dependent.

The PN highlighted the long-term benefits of better diabetes management, which include reduced risk of complications such as blindness, kidney failure, nerve damage, and amputations. These outcomes not only improve quality of life but also reduce long-term healthcare costs.

Shadow minister Claudette Buttigieg, who also leads the PN’s work on diabetes, renewed her call for the creation of a joint informal parliamentary committee made up of government and opposition members.

The committee would be tasked with evaluating the impact of diabetes-related healthcare services and their effectiveness in improving patient outcomes and reducing pressure on Malta’s healthcare system.

“The Nationalist Party will continue to work in favour of patients and their families, ensuring that our health system becomes more inclusive, more proactive, and more sustainable,” Buttigieg said.