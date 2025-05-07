The Red Arrows are back

The iconic Royal Air Force Red Arrows will be once again flying over the country in the upcoming Malta International Airshow.

This year, the Red Arrows team includes Squadron Leader Graeme Muscat, proudly who will be representing his Maltese heritage, “a personal touch that’s sure to resonate with local fans.”

The flying display will be held along the St Paul’s Bay coastline. Static Displays will be held at Safi Aviation Park and the EasyJet Engineering Apron, offering visitors an up-close look at a wide range of military and civilian aircraft.

Major highlights this year include the German Air Force with the Tornado and Eurofighter Typhoon Solo Display Teams, an Airbus A400M Atlas, and a Lockheed P-3C Orion from the German Navy.

The Spanish Navy’s AV-8B+ Harrier Demo Display will make its debut in Malta, marking the Harrier’s return to the island after 15 years. With the AV-8B nearing retirement, this could be your last chance to see this legendary aircraft in flight.

Additional participants will be revealed over the coming months.

Early bird tickets for the static display are available at https://maltairshow.com/tickets.