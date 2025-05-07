menu

The Red Arrows are back

The iconic Royal Air Force Red Arrows will be once again flying over the country in the upcoming Malta International Airshow

karl_azzopardi
7 May 2025, 1:00pm
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
RAF Red Arrows flying over Malta
RAF Red Arrows flying over Malta

The iconic Royal Air Force Red Arrows will be once again flying over the country in the upcoming Malta International Airshow.

This year, the Red Arrows team includes Squadron Leader Graeme Muscat, proudly who will be representing his Maltese heritage, “a personal touch that’s sure to resonate with local fans.”

Red Arrows taking off
Red Arrows taking off

The flying display will be held along the St Paul’s Bay coastline. Static Displays will be held at Safi Aviation Park and the EasyJet Engineering Apron, offering visitors an up-close look at a wide range of military and civilian aircraft.

Major highlights this year include the German Air Force with the Tornado and Eurofighter Typhoon Solo Display Teams, an Airbus A400M Atlas, and a Lockheed P-3C Orion from the German Navy.

RAF Red Arrows
RAF Red Arrows

The Spanish Navy’s AV-8B+ Harrier Demo Display will make its debut in Malta, marking the Harrier’s return to the island after 15 years. With the AV-8B nearing retirement, this could be your last chance to see this legendary aircraft in flight.

Additional participants will be revealed over the coming months.

Early bird tickets for the static display are available at https://maltairshow.com/tickets.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.