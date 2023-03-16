IGM calls for police investigation into man who spat at ONE journalists

The Institute for Maltese Journalists has condemned the “despicable acts outside parliament” this evening where a man spat at journalists during a protest.

“The institute expresses its full solidarity with ONE TV journalists and camerapersons who were targeted by this vile behaviour. Hurling any form of abuse at journalists is never acceptable and the institute urges the police to investigate the matter and bring the person to justice,” it said.

The IGM said that “time and time again” the level of respect towards journalists is continuing its downward trend as the authorities and politicians continue to denigrate the sector with certain comments targeting them.

“The institute once again calls on the authorities to acknowledge the role of the media, its vital importance for a healthy democracy and take action to ensure safety of journalists at all times,” it said.