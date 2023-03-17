menu

St Patrick’s Day celebrations gearing up in St Julian’s

Festivities will be held without any restrictions for the first time following the COVID-19 pandemic

karl_azzopardi
17 March 2023, 3:46pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Hundreds will descend onto St Julian's to celebrate the Irish feast
St Patrick’s Day celebrations are gearing up for the yearly festivity which has become a staple among Maltese youths.

Hundreds of party goers are expected to descend on St Julian’s later on Friday afternoon to celebrate the Irish feast, which has become a mainstay in the entertainment calendar.

This is the first time festivities will be held without any restrictions following the COVID-19 pandemic. Celebrations were held with limited restrictions last year.

The celebrations have also irked residents living in the area in past years, who complain about drunk party goers.

