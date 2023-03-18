'Nationalise all public transport and prioritise active mobility' - Activists demand safer roads

Activists called on the government to nationalise all public transport and shift away from car-dependent policies that are leading to unacceptable high numbers of road fatalities.

On Saturday, Moviment Graffitti, Friends of the Earth Malta, and Rota held a lie-in and press conference in front of Parliament to highlight the real cost of inefficient public transport, lack of appropriate infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians, and an illogical car-centric transport system.

They said that the transport model being pushed by past and current authorities prioritises private cars at the expense of guaranteeing safe and reliable access to mobility for everyone, at its worst resulting in an unacceptably high number of road incidents and deaths.

It has also resulted in constant traffic and congestion problems, severely impairing people’s ability to move from one place to another and ultimately reducing the quality of life.

“A transport system based on private cars perpetuates existing inequalities and does not provide safe and equitable mobility,” the NGOs said.

They argued that no one should be obliged to own a car to compensate for the inadequate transport alternatives. “Viable alternatives have become increasingly in demand, as the traffic congestion issue deepens and economic divides grow.”

Actions and messages from authorities indicate that car infrastructure remains the priority, the activists said. They stated that this infrastructure perpetuates the lack of safety and efficiency felt by many who would like to move to other forms of transport.

“Public transport is a public service and should not be run by for-profit enterprises that run the risk of compromising on quality to make profits on taxpayer money,” the NGOs said.

They said that the profit model led to the “great disappointment” of the Gozo Fast Ferry over the past months, with the government aiming to pledge millions more in public funds to appease private businesses.

“The failure of the authorities to acknowledge that a large proportion of the public is dependent on buses and ferries for daily commutes - due to age, ability, finance, or choice - is a gross disservice.”

They said that Maltese politicians are not taking the necessary, bold approaches that replace car dependency with more accessible, sustainable, and socially inclusive means of travel.

“This negatively affects people's health, finances, and free time but politicians prefer to appease lobbyists and financial backers. Roadworks continue to serve as a vehicle for politicians to dish out favours - and huge amounts of public money - to private contractors.”

They insisted that people’s safety and quality of life are worth far more than politicians’ perceived obligation to those who financed their campaigns.

“Their true constituents are the people. Should politicians rise to the occasion and address our transport issues head-on, they will be remembered positively in the long term,” the NGOs said.

They said that if Farrugia wanted to avoid further road deaths and be remembered as the transport minister that solved our road congestion issues, the way forward was to shift the infrastructure priorities to alternative means of transport.

The organisations called on Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia to nationalise and further invest in all public transport, including ferries and publish standards for pedestrian and cycling infrastructure.

They also called for a legally-binding national cycling policy and for an update to the Highway Code to introduce the hierarchy of road users, giving those in charge of vehicles that can cause the greatest harm the greatest responsibility to reduce the danger to the more vulnerable road users.

The NGOs also want the state to introduce presumed liability laws that protect more vulnerable road users.

They also called for a prioritisation of active mobility inside the village cores, thus providing residents with safe pedestrian and cycling routes within the villages.