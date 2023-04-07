No Deposit Cars mocks Jason Azzopardi in Happy Easter Facebook post

No Deposit Cars, the auto dealership facing allegations of tax evasion and money laundering, posted a satirical photo of lawyer Jason Azzopardi to wish customers a Happy Easter.

The photo shows the lawyer wearing priest robes and behind him the tomb of Christ, with the words ‘Happy Easter 2023’ to all.

Azzopardi is the lawyer behind a judicial protest asking the court to rescind hire purchase contracts between a group of customer and the company, claiming to have fallen victims to fraud and criminal conspiracy amongst other crimes, inviting the police to investigate.

The poster is a dig at Azzopardi’s infamous incident where he had once told his former wife he was travelling to Israel by himself because he wanted to spend a night on Christ’s tomb, only to travel there with his lover instead.

The hotel bill for the holiday was paid for by the Tumas Group, of which Yorgen Fenech was CEO.

This is the second online dig by No Deposit Cars against the lawyer in the span of a week, after customers and Azzopardi were singled out in a Facebook video by the company.

In the video posted on Saturday morning, No Deposit Cars called out the lawyer for entering the case “for his own personal interest”.

Riddled with spelling mistakes, the video singles out customers involved in the judicial protest, even publishing personal details detailed in the court document.

Nationalist MEP David Casa slammed the post, calling it “absolutely unacceptable”.

“Criminally prosecuted director with close ties to Robert Abela, threatens clients he allegedly defrauded, & their lawyer with apparent impunity,” the MEP tweeted.

READ ALSO: Appeals court upholds decision to disqualify Christian Borg’s company from car leasing tender for judiciary