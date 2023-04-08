Stivala's 'evidence' that e-NGOs are in businesses' pockets being reviewed by Voluntary Organisations Commissioner

The Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations is currently reviewing the information and evidence presented to him by the Malta Developers Association President, Michael Stivala, in relation to his claims that eNGOs accept money from businesses to carry out campaigns and file court cases to harm their competitors.

In a joint statement with Commissioner Jesmond Saliba, Stivala expressed his full confidence in the Commissioner and his intentions.

“I have full confidence that in your role as Commissioner for the Voluntary Sector, you have all the necessary powers to investigate the claims I made, and where such claims can possibly affect the credibility of the sector you will take the necessary action,” Stivala said.

In response, The Ramblers' Association, Flimkien Ghal Ambjent Ahjar, Birdlife Malta, Friends of the Earth, Nature Trust, Din L-Art Helwa and Moviment Graffitti rejected the claims and condemned Stivala’s “outrageous claims”.

Saliba subsequently gave Stivala 48 hours to substantiate the claims.

“From my end given the trust I have in your investigative approach; I am going to provide you all information pertaining to these claims in a confidential manner so as you can carry your investigations independently. The results of such investigations in this regard are to be considered final and I am sure that if there are issues which needs to be addressed or referred to competent authorities you will do so.”

Stivala declared that he is ready to collaborate fully on other specific cases which the Commissioner received in the last days, which he said were also backed up by evidence which are indicative of possible influence from those who operate in the sector the MDA represents which maliciously abuse e-NGOs in their aims and purpose.

Commissioner Saliba confirmed that the claims were done in relation to specific e-NGOs and that the comment was made in relation to a number of cases which will be analysed duly.

Stivala said that while his comments were specifically linked to the cases he presented, his declaration was related to some E-NGOs and not as interpreted by some that it was referring to the over 1,800 voluntary organisations enrolled with the Commissioner.

He said that he will refrain from doing any other public statements on such subject until the investigation has been complete and that during any interview in his role as President of the MDA will refrain from discussing any matter related to his role in the private industry.

Saliba reiterated his commitment to safeguard the credibility of each player in sector, whether it is a civil society organisation, a not-for-profit service provider or a voluntary organisation, from individuals within it or outside who try to put in jeopardy the good and the value of the 1,800 organisations give in their contribution towards the socio-economic development of our country.