FIAU appoints Alfred Zammit as acting director

Malta’s financial crime watchdog, the FIAU, has appointed its deputy director Alfred Zammit as acting director following the departure of Kenneth Farrugia.

The appointment was made by the Financial Intelligence and Analysis Unit board of governors after Farrugia was appointed CEO of the Malta Financial Services Authority.

Zammit’s appointment comes into effect today.

Zammit joined the FIAU in 2010. He was responsible for assisting the director in providing strategic direction to the various sections of the agency, including the Intelligence Analysis Section, the Supervision and Enforcement section, and the Legal Affairs section.

Zammit represents the FIAU in international fora, such as the meetings of the Egmont Group of FIUs, the EU FIU Platform and Moneyval, among others.

The FIAU board thanked Farrugia, who had been steering the agency since February 2017, having overseen its transformation into a more effective tool in the fight against financial crime.