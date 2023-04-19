Steward accuses government of causing unnecessary delays in hospitals handover

Steward Health Care has accused the government of causing unnecessary delay in securing the handover of the three hospitals – Karin Grech, St. Luke’s Hospital and the Gozo General Hospital – due to lack of experience and reluctance to engage with the company.

Reacting to the emergency arbitration’s judgement, Steward said the unnecessary delays in the transitionare occuring “despite public statements of the government’s intent to secure an immediate handover.”

Last week, the government won an emergency arbitration proceeding brought to the International Chamber of Commerce by Steward over the terminated concession to run three local hospitals.

Deciding in favour of the Maltese government, the emergency arbitrator ordered Steward to bear the government’s costs in the proceedings.

In a statement on the same day, the government said it cannot comment futher on pending legal proceedings in the matter concerning the terminated concession.

However in their reaction, Steward said the statement highlighted the government’s “deliberate and calculated manipulation of the narrative and a disregard for upholding international standards.”

The company made it clear that the ICC's decision does not prejudge the merits of the claim but, as the transition process continues, “any decisions made unilaterally by the government will bear the medical legal responsibility”.

The company insisted on how it will remain committed to a fair and orderly transition, with the wellbeing of its patients and employees as its top priority.

“The transition is a complex process involving legacy contracts, IT infrastructure, and HR transfers among many other matters. Should an orderly transition not be conducted, the quality of care could be impacted,” Steward explained.

The company said it has substantial experience in this matter and has always acted in the best interests of its patients and community.

Steward also encouraged the public to visit their website for “unprecedented public access to the facts and evidence relating to the hospital concession.”