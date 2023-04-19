Repubblika president: police and prosecutors must disobey illegitimate orders

Repubblika president Robert Aquilina has made a public appeal to police officers and prosecutors, asking them to disobey any illegal orders they may receive from their superiors.

In a three-line Facebook post this morning, Aquilina urged police officers and lawyers at the Office of the Attorney General not to obey “the illegal orders of Angelo Gafa and Victoria Buttigieg.”

Asked to expand on the reasons behind the post, Aquilina told MaltaToday that he was aware of growing concerns and internal dissent within both the Police Force and the Office of the Attorney General.

Aquilina said he is being contacted by public officers in the Police Force and at the AG’s office who are deeply concerned that the institutions within which they work are being used to generate injustice and impunity.

“These persons are telling me that in both these institutions most decisions are being taken at the top level and that they are not allowed to fulfil their duties according to their conscience. They feel deep frustration. Some of them are considering quitting their jobs.”

The NGO president appealed to these persons and to their colleagues to resist interference and unlawful orders, and to act solely in the interest of law-abiding citizens and justice.

Aquilina urged conscientious objectors to stand their ground, pledging that the NGO would assist them.

“We will support and defend these public officers. Our country needs them more than ever. I urge them and their colleagues not to hand in their resignation, but to remain in their posts and help us clean Malta from abuse and corruption.”