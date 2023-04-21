Malta launches national support line for crime victims

A national support line for victims of crime has been launched with the number 116 006. This support line will officially start from Monday, 1 May and will be operated by the Crime Victim Services Agency, the Victim Support Agency.

Through this line, working from Monday to Sunday, including public holidays, between 7:30am and 7:30pm victims of any type of crime will be able to request the services offered by the agency through a phone call.

Launching the support line, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said every victim, needs support, sympathy, protection and professional help.

It was for this same purpose that two years ago, Camilleri explained, the government founded the agency.

“Today, we are continuing to strengthen that service," said Minister Camilleri.

The launch was made in the presence of the VSA CEO Brian Farrugia and of the Head of the Victim Services Unit within the Police Force, Inspector Sylvana Gafà.

During the launch, the number 116 006 was further explained as a unique number that is easy to remember. The number can also be used in any European Union country by every European citizen.

For now, the agency offers its services from three centres, in Santa Lucia, Qawra and Xewkija Gozo.

Among the free services offered by VSA, there are emotional services, psychological services, and legal aid services.

Just the same, this victim support line will also offer victims information about their rights as well as first-hand access to other support services.

The agency's philosophy is to offer a victim-oriented service and away from the risk of double victimization. Our ultimate goal is to help the victim recover from suffering and achieve a better quality of life," Farrugia said.

The VSA CEO explained that in the two years, the agency has been established, it has already helped around 3,000 victims of crime whose ages vary between 15 and 80 years.

He said that the majority of these people were victims of crimes related to domestic violence, followed by fraud and theft, insults and threats, damage to property, beatings and other violence of a physical nature.