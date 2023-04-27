Malta ex-coach Devis Mangia cleared of sex harassment, probe finds ‘improper conduct’

Former Malta national team coach Devis Mangia has been found guilty of improper conduct by the Safeguarding Board of the Malta Football Association.

The board however also ruled that there was insufficient evidence to support allegations of sexual harassment and grooming.

In response to the findings, Mangia has been temporarily suspended from participating in any football activity in Malta until he enrolls in a course on professional boundaries, the Malta Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.

The course must be completed within six months and approved by the MFA Safeguarding Board. The decision, which can be appealed, will be sent to the concerned parties in due course.

Gianella Demarco and Charles Mercieca assisted Mangia as legal counsels.

The Malta Football Association had suspended head coach Devis Mangia, over allegations made in a complaint about sexual misconduct towards one or more football players in the national team.

MFA promptly filed a police report on the alleged sexual harassment of at least two national team footballers.

When the case was first heard by the MFA’s executive committee, both players claimed unwanted sexual advances by the suspended coach.

A week or so later, Mangia stepped down from national team head coach with the MFA executive board accepting the resignation.

Mangia was made head coach in 2019, after two years with Romania's Universitatea Craiova.

While coaching at the university, another player also claimed he was sexually harassed by Mangia.

In fact, following international reports on the case, the mother of Romanian footballer Răzvan Popa, said Devis Mangia had even masturbated in front of her son.