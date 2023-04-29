‘Investigations prove that allegations of sexual misconduct at YMCA were fake’ – NGO Commissioner

Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations, Jesmond Saliba, said that investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct at the YMCA were unfounded.

In a statement on Saturday, Saliba said that the “fake” allegations were a frame up, aimed to tarnish the reputation of the CEO and another senior official.

“These fake allegations aimed wholly to build a frame-up and directed towards character assassination of said victims,” Saliba said.

He stated that he received a confirmation from the investigators that the claims were unfounded and that no incidents of sexual misconduct were found in any ongoings at YMCA.

Last March, Saliba had asked police to investigate YMCA after receiving allegations of incorrect behaviour among the association’s senior officials.

The allegations also concerned operational aspects concerning the safety and protection of employees, as well as the treatment of people receiving services from the association.

Saliba said that an operational review carried by the OCVO also showed that YMCA has very good policies in place in several areas, including safeguarding issues, both in terms of taking care of victims and establishing the veracity of allegations.

“These measures and their effective implementation by the senior management of YMCA were key for the OCVO to re-instate the organisation’s compliance within a few days from when the serious allegations which resulted in a fabrication were received by the OCVO,” Saliba said.

The organisation’s CEO and the other senior individual mentioned in the original complaint were reinstated in their positions.