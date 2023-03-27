NGO commissioner asks police to investigate YMCA

Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations Jesmond Saliba has asked police to investigate YMCA after receiving allegations of ‘incorrect behaviour’ among the association’s senior officials.

In a statement on Sunday, the Commissioner said that the allegations also concerned operational aspects concerning the safety and protection of employees, as well as the treatment of people receiving services from the association.

The Commissioner appointed Charles Cassar to act as administrator and be given executive administrative powers to ensure cooperation with authorities while continuing to offer its usual services without impact.

The Commissioner also asked the Foundation for Social Welfare Services to step in and help Cassar in doing this.