PN: Government preventing standards committee from carrying out its duties

Nationalist Party says government doing its utmost to obstruct work carried out by the Committee for Standards in Public Life

3 May 2023, 12:22pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
The Nationalist Party has insisted the government is doing its utmost to obstruct the work carried out by the Committee for Standards in Public Life.

It said there have been a number of attempts by the Speaker of the House and Opposition committee members to convene the committee to no avail.

“PN members on the committee have requested the committee convene at least five times, while the Speaker tried twice to find a date which would be suitable for all members, but government representatives always said they were busy, or did not even reply,” the PN said.

The PN said this was another attempt by Robert Abela “and his friends” to evade the Standards in Public Life act.

“First they took the process to enact a new commissioner, and they are trying to prevent the committee from convening to prevent it from carrying out its duties,” a statement read.

 

