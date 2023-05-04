Malta and Valletta lead in Greenpeace's ranking of climate tickets in Europe

Malta has ranked second in Greenpeace's report on public transport ticketing systems across 30 European countries, scoring full points for offering free public transport across the entire island.

Valletta also topped a separate list, along with Estonia’s capital city Tallinn and Luxembourg’s city, for its ticketing simplicity, prices, and social discounts.

The report focuses on so-called 'climate tickets', defined as affordable, long-term tickets that are valid on all modes of public transport in a country or region.

“These fair and affordable long-term public transport tickets would cover all means of public transport, thus ensuring that the daily mobility needs of all people in the EU can be met promptly in a climate-friendly manner,” the report says.

Greenpeace explained that there is no ideal climate ticket and noted that many countries and cities have made public transport more affordable in recent weeks, months, and years.

It suggested that reducing or abolishing VAT on public transport can be a quick and easy way to shift people from cars to trains and buses, combat the cost-of-living crisis, and transport poverty. It adds that many countries and cities are discussing the introduction of climate tickets, including Belgium and France.

Greenpeace believes that making public transport affordable for all, would encourage people to switch from private cars to greener forms of mobility, helping tackle the climate crisis.

The report explains how these tickets are gaining ground in Europe. In Malta, a similar ticket system is already being implemented.

While public buses are accessible for free using a Tallinja card, people can also use the same card to board the Sliema – Valletta – Cospicua ferries.

However, passengers still need to pay €1.30, instead of €1.50, for a single-way trip, or €0.45, instead of €0.50, if holding a concession or child Tallinja Card.

The report examined systems adopted by the EU's 27 members, Norway, Switzerland, and the UK, and their capitals, scoring points for the simplicity of the ticketing system, the full price of long-term tickets, discounts for socially disadvantaged groups, and the VAT rate.

Luxembourg, scored full points, after being the first country in Europe to make all public transport – including trains – free, back in 2022.

Malta followed, placing second with 88 out of 100 points.

Buses in Malta became free of charge from 1 October 2022 but passengers still need a TalLinja card to benefit from the scheme.

In fact, Malta lost its points for not offering the same service for express bus lines, the ferry and also requiring a ticket.

Austria (81 points), Germany (69 points), and Cyprus (63 points) followed in the rankings.

At the bottom of the least ranked Bulgaria with zero points, and Croatia and Greece, after received only two points each.

Norway tied with Latvia third from the bottom, with three points.

While Valletta, Luxembourg, and Tallinn received the highest scores in city rank, Dublin, London, Amsterdam, and Paris received the lowest scores.