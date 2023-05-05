Malta Women's Lobby condemns victim-blaming in court case of sexually assaulted woman

The Malta Women’s Lobby has issued a statement objecting to victim blaming in court cases involving women, after a Maltese woman who was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted was asked what she was wearing during the crime.

During cross-examination by the defense lawyer, the victim was questioned about what she was wearing on the day of the assault and whether her leggings were tight. The Malta Women’s Lobby has condemned such questions as blatant victim blaming.

The group argues that a victim's clothing should never be brought into question in court, as it seeks to shift the blame from the perpetrator to the victim who is re-victimised.

They also highlight the double standard in which men are never asked such questions, indicating the inherent sexism behind them.

The focus of court cases should be on protecting the victims and holding the offenders accountable, not questioning what the victim was wearing, it said.

The Malta Women’s Lobby is calling for an end to sexism and victimisation in courtrooms and for greater protection for victims of sexual assault.