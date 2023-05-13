Activists appeal for Mediterraneo's zoo licence revocation on ‘Empty the Tanks’ day

Activists reiterated their appeal for the Mediterraneo marine park’s zoo licence to be revoked, aiming to end animal entertainment once and for all.

Animal Liberation Malta and Moviment Graffitti held a demonstration in front of the dolphin park on Saturday in commemoration of the global ‘Empty the Tanks’ day.

Empty the Tanks is an annual worldwide protest and public awareness campaign against the cetacean captivity industry.

40 demonstrations are taking place across the world, with Malta’s activity highlighting the recent dolphin deaths at the Marine Park.

The organisations appealed to the Veterinary and Phytosanitary Regulation Division to revoke the licence of the Mediterraneo Marine park.

“The establishment is clearly nothing more than a circus using animal performances for profit and the zoo licence should be revoked to stop any further dolphins being imported into Malta’s captivity,” they said.4

11 dolphins have died under the park's responsibility, with three occurring in 2021.

They emphasised that despite these incidents, the park continued to use dolphins in shows and interaction programs on a daily basis.

The organisations urged the authorities, public and education sectors to consider the wellbeing of the dolphins and other animals held in captivity.

“The park should stop these performances and interactions to protect the animal’s wellbeing, and work alongside experts and activists to explore their rehabilitation. Some young dolphins only know the confines of their tanks, and they deserve to live freely in the wild not as an entertainment prop.”

They stated that dolphinariums are outdated, with many international parks closing down, and argued that Malta should follow suit.

“There is no need to imprison sentient beings for entertainment and money. We should be teaching people to respect wildlife in their natural habitat. Swimming with a captive dolphin that is performing forced behaviour due to food deprivation is not teaching respect - it is teaching dominance,” they appealed.

“We hope that one day, Malta too, will empty the tanks.”