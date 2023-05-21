Kacey Sciberras identified as victim of Sunday's fatal Central Link crash

Kacey Sciberras has been identified as the 17-year-old girl that tragically lost her life in the early hours of Sunday, in a traffic accident in Attard.

Kacey lost her life, and another two individuals suffered grievous injuries, after the car that they were in, crashed into a pole on the Central Link Road at 3am.

The Committee of feast of Mary Queen of the Martyrs in St Paul’s Bay offered its condolences to the family of Kacey, who was an active member of the youth committee.

They also appealed for prayers for another individual who is receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit, following the same accident.