Girl, 17, loses her life in late night Central Link accident

A 17-year-old girl died and two others were grievously injured in a traffic accident on the Central Link Road at 3 am on Sunday.

Police officers who were doing late-night rounds in the area of St Thomas Chetcuti Street in Attard, came across a wrecked car.

From preliminary investigations, it results that a 20-year-old from St Paul’s Bay lost control of his Chevrolet Aveo and crashed into a pole.

Two 17-year-old girls from St Paul’s Bay and Attard were passengers.

Members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team assisted the victims but the girl from St Paul’s Bay, later identified as Kacey Sciberras, was certified dead on the spot.

The driver and the other passengers were taken to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance and they are being treated for grievous injuries.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia is leading an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.