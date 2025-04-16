PN concerned over possible closure of US Embassy in Malta

The Nationalist Party said on Wednesday it is concerned over reports stating the United States plans to close its embassy in Malta.

“Such a decision would mean that, for the first time since Independence, Malta would be left without an American Embassy – an institution which, over the years, has served as a vital bridge in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries not only on a political level, but also in areas such as trade, education, culture, and the arts, among others,” the PN said.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported the US Embassy in Malta is among ten American embassies being considered for closure as part of a sweeping cost-cutting plan by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, according to internal planning documents obtained by the news organisation.

The draft proposal, still in the internal review stage, suggests cutting the State Department’s budget by almost half—from $54.4 billion to $28.4 billion—for the 2026 fiscal year. Among the most dramatic elements of the plan is the potential closure of 27 U.S. diplomatic missions worldwide, including embassies in Europe and Africa.

The PN urged the government on Wednesday to immediately update people on the “deeply concerning development”, and state whether it has been officially informed on the decision.

“If it has, the Government must reveal when it was notified and what action it has taken to prevent this from happening,” the PN said. “This decision by the United States Government towards our country would represent a significant setback in Malta–US relations and would be a clear sign of the American Government’s lack of trust in the Maltese Government.”

The PN said it would be ready to do everything it can to assist in a possible solution.