Health warning on Bio Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter due to traces of milk

22 May 2023, 1:22pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The Environmental Health Directorate has issued a health warning for Bio Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter since it contains traces of milk not declared on the label.

The product should not be consumed by individuals who are allergic or intolerant to milk.

The affected lot is L0107.

For further information, the public is kindly requested to contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on telephone number 21337333 or by email on [email protected].

