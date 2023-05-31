Nationalist Party hits out at ‘phantom’ plans for new Bormla elderly home

The Nationalist Party has accused the Minister of Active Ageing of mistreating the elderly after announcing that residents living at the Bormla elderly home will be relocated to build a new five-star home.

In a press statement, signed by MP Paula Mifsud Bonnici, the party said the minister's comments indicate a lack of confidence in the elderly and their ability to make decisions that affect their own lives.

“Despite the minister's emphasis on joint decision-making between the government and the elderly, he is currently neglecting the needs and concerns of the elderly,” the statement reads.

The party questioned why the Bormla home and Day Centre will be completely demolished to make way for a new home, especially after a €640,000 investment made in recent years.

The Nationalist Party criticised the government for its lack of transparency, accusing it of keeping this decision secret until it was exposed and failing to provide an official report or plan to support the demolition.

Furthermore, no application has been made before the Planning Authority regarding this project.

The party pledged to protect the Bormla nursing home as the natural home for the elderly in the area, emphasising its commitment to ensuring the dignity and respect of the elderly.

On Tuesday, Minister for Acting Ageing Jo Etienne Abela denied allegations that the government will be closing off completely the home for the elderly in Bormla and instead promised “a five-star home.”

The Ministry of Active Ageing announced last Saturday that the elderly residents will be relocated to alternative facilities during the extensive renovation and repair works at the current property.

Although the ministry did not disclose specific locations, on Tuesday Abela assured the parliament that consultations had taken place with the affected individuals and their families.