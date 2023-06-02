[LIVE] President’s conference to investigate the state of the nation

President George Vella will preside over a national conference intended to probe the state of the nation.

This is the third year running that such a conference is taking place at Verdala Palace with keynote speakers and four panel discussions analysing Maltese society and the changes within it.

A key aspect of the conference will be the results of a survey conducted by statistician Vince Marmara, an organiser of the conference along with Lou Bondi. The findings will once again shed light on the family, people’s relationship with their own country, their aspirations and concerns, how they communicate with family and friends, and how they consume news and information.

The conference will also include keynote addresses from European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and former prime ministers Alfred Sant and Lawrence Gonzi.

In the afternoon, the highlight will be two short interviews conducted by Bondi with Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Bernard Grech.