Swindlers using spoof MaltaToday website to advertise money scam

A group of unknown scammers have created a fake MaltaToday website and Facebook page to swindle people into signing up for their get-rich-quick scam.

Readers have reached out to this newspaper over a sponsored post of a fake article featuring former prime minister Lawrence Gonzi.

MaltaToday wants to warn its readers against following the link, and urges anyone who comes across the fake profile to report it.

A police report has been filed, and the Facebook page has been reported to Meta.