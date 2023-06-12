menu

Swindlers using spoof MaltaToday website to advertise money scam

Readers urged to report fake profile

karl_azzopardi
12 June 2023, 3:20pm
by Karl Azzopardi
MaltaToday wants to warn its readers against following the link, and urges anyone who comes across the fake profile to report it
A group of unknown scammers have created a fake MaltaToday website and Facebook page to swindle people into signing up for their get-rich-quick scam.

Readers have reached out to this newspaper over a sponsored post of a fake article featuring former prime minister Lawrence Gonzi.

A screenshot of the spoof website
A screenshot of the spoof website

MaltaToday wants to warn its readers against following the link, and urges anyone who comes across the fake profile to report it.

A police report has been filed, and the Facebook page has been reported to Meta.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
