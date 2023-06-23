Abela defends abortion amendment: 'We've made history'

Today marks a crucial milestone, as it brings about a substantial change that will disrupt the stagnant status quo in the country, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Friday.

In his first reaction after the newly introduced abortion amendments, Abela said Malta had an absolute vacuum in its system, where the mother's life would be hanging, and her doctor still be exposed to criminal procedures, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Friday.

“We have made history," Abela told journalists in front of Castille.

Abela acknowledged the existence of opposing views on the amendment, acknowledging concerns that it may be excessive or insufficient. However, he emphasised that the discussion will continue.

The Prime Minister recalled how a woman was handed down a conditional discharge, after being charged with abortion in the beginning of June.

He argued that this case served as a wake-up call for Malta, demonstrating that “what we said would never happen has happened.”

The Maltese woman faced charges for undergoing a medical abortion at home, but it was later revealed in court that she suffered from mental health issues and was trapped in an abusive relationship.

The first case that laid bare Malta’s strict anti-abortion law, was of a couple, Andrea Prudente and Jay Weeldreyer.

The American couple were holidaying in Malta, when they found themselves shocked at their treatment at Mater Dei on their unforeseen medical emergency.

Despite the woman's loss of all amniotic fluid and a detached placenta, doctors at Mater Dei Hospital refused to terminate the pregnancy at the time because the fetus still had a heartbeat.

"Let us separate these two past incidents from the ongoing discussion, as that particular discussion is yet to commence," Abela urged.