Volleyball marathon raises €366,817 in aid of Dar tal-Providenza

The BOV Volleyball Marathon ended at midnight Sunday raising the sum of €366,817.

Forty players went through fifty-three hours of volleyball that was officially whistled in at six in the evening on Friday by the Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli.

Dar tal-Providenza Director Fr Martin Micallef thanked the people of Malta and Gozo, “who once again responded with so much generosity to the call for fundraising for the Home through the Volleyball Marathon.”

He also thanked the players, the volunteers, members of the organising committee, all the sponsors, the main TV stations that relayed the marathon, singers and bands, the members of the police force and all those that in one way or another helped towards the success of this marathon.

During the marathon, a group of Slovenian athletes, some of them with disability, participated in the game of sitting volleyball which took place for the first time at the Siġġiewi Home. This activity was made possible thanks to ParaVolleyMalta and the Birkirkara Volley Club. It was emphasised that such activities should promote the fact that sport is really for everyone, whatever the level of ability.

More than 200 volunteers contributed during the marathon.