Deaths of Mqabba goalie, and Dwal Ġodda actor, shock friends and family

Tributes on social media have poured in after the shocking deaths of two young men – unrelated – both aged in their 20s.

The Mqabba FC goalkeeper and 24-year-old police constable Kurt Polidano, died on Monday; artist Josef Grech, 27, died on Saturday. Police are excluding foul play in both cases.

Friends and relatives expressed shock at the sudden news of their deaths.

Polidano was said by his club to have been an “exemplary, hardworking and energetic young man.”

“We remember you stepping into our club’s nursery for the first time where, together with other children, you worked hard to learn and succeed. We had asked you to be a coach where the good you did is indescribable,” the football club said.

Polidano, who had also played on loan with Birkirkara, Qrendi and Zurrieq and coached children at the Mqabba club, was described by well-wishers as a person always with a smile on his face who was loved by the children he coached.

His funeral will be held on Wednesday 5 July at 9am at his hometown Qrendi’s parish church. “We ask for prayers in these difficult moments. Thanks all who showed solidarity with us today,” Polidano’s mother said on Facebook.

Family and friends also paid tribute to actor Josef Grech, a Burmarrad man who formed part of the theatre group Dwal Ġodda, which is known for its Good Friday pageants.

“There are few men like him. We grew and learned together. We worked together, laughed, and cried together. More than that, we cherish the silence because words can be empty,” the Dwal Ġodda troupe said on Facebook.

His funeral takes place on Wednesday, July 5 at 9am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Church, Burmarrad.