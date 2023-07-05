[WATCH] Uncomfortable government MPs show sympathy but shun mother's call for public inquiry into son's death

Government MPs were uncomfortable when asked by Isabelle Bonnici, the mother of construction tragedy victim Jean Paul Sofia, to support a public inquiry into her son's death.

Bonnici was outside parliament on Wednesday soliciting the support of MPs for a public inquiry into the tragedy that killed her son last December. On Thursday, parliament is expected to discuss and vote on a motion filed by the Opposition, calling for a public inquiry into the tragedy.

The government has refused Bonnici's repeated requests for a public inquiry.

Government MPs told Bonnici that they support her pursuit for justice but said a public inquiry is not “the way to go.”

"We stand with you in seeking complete justice," Environment Minister Miriam Dalli told Bonnici in an uncomfortable but cordial exchange outside parliament. "However, we differ in our approach to achieving it," Dalli added.

While most MPs echoed similar sentiments, most appeared visibly uneasy and hastily excused themselves to evade the ensuing awkward silence.

On Thursday, Parliament will be discussing the Opposition’s motion for government to launch a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia. The debate will be held on the day which is reserved for items which the Opposition wants to discuss.

Sofia died when a building under construction collapsed at the Corradino Industrial Estate. Several other workers were injured in the incident.

For months Sofia's mother and friends have been supported by the PN and NGOs in demanding a public inquiry into the incident.

However, the government has been reluctant to endorse this request, with Prime Minister Robert Abela insisting he has total faith in the ongoing magisterial inquiry.

True to her word, on Wednesday afternoon Bonnici approached MPs entering or leaving parliament in a final attempt to persuade them to vote in favour of the motion.

While Opposition members stopped willingly to offer courage and give a hug on some occasions, most government MPs adhered to the party's stance.

However, Labour MPs Miriam Dalli and Aaron Farrugia engaged in a lengthy conversation, explaining their support for justice while expressing reservations about a public inquiry.

"I believe both of us are committed to uncovering the truth, that's one aspect, and secondly, achieving justice..." Farrugia told Bonnici.

Bonnici said a magisterial inquiry would not be looking into all aspects that could have led to the tragedy such as the allocation of public land without looking into the individuals' police conduct.

Farrugia reassured her that such details would come to light during the magisterial inquiry.