Updated | House to vote on Sofia death public inquiry on Wednesday

Updated at 5:55pm with Prime Minister's comments and at 7:32pm with Bernard Grech's comments

The vote on the Opposition’s motion calling for a public inquiry into Jean Paul Sofia’s tragic death has been postponed for Wednesday, after a highly charged and at times emotional parliamentary debate.

Instead of the original motion, the government put forward an amendment emphasising its commitment to address the issues surrounding the incident and implementing reforms.

The government’s amendment also urged the inquiring magistrate to conclude her investigation as quickly as possible and stressed the importance of holding those responsible for the incident accountable for their actions.

Sofia died after a building under construction collapsed last December at the Corradino Industrial Estate. Several other workers were injured in the incident.

On Thursday, Sofia’s mother, Isabel Bonnici, other relatives and friends were present in parliament’s Strangers’ Gallery to follow proceedings.

Opposition: Robert Abela, you continue to challenge Isabelle Bonnici, and that will characterise you

Opposition leader Bernard Grech blamed the government for the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

During his closing address, Grech drew parallels to a previous case, referring to the death of Miriam Pace, and argued that if a proper inquiry had been conducted in her case, Jean Paul Sofia might still be alive today.

The Opposition Leader called upon the government to take swift action and prevent further tragedies.

“Robert Abela keeps saying no to the inquiry,” Grech told the House before pointing his finger towards Abela and directly told him, “you continue to challenge Isabelle Bonnici, and that will characterise you.”

In his plea he repeatedly called for a public inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Sofia's untimely demise, aimed at “seeking justice for his grieving family.”

Grech addressed the House with a sense of urgency, insisting on the need for accountability and learning from past mistakes.

He criticized those who will vote against the motion, arguing that their vote was not against the inquiry but rather a vote against Isabelle Bonnici and the call for justice.

Prime Minister: Whoever is responsible should face the music

Prime Minister Robert Abela denied allegations his government wants to bury the facts surrounding Sofia’s death in a construction site incident.

He was reacting to repeated claims made by Opposition MPs that government was trying to protect people close to power.

Abela has refused to set up a public inquiry, insisting the ongoing magisterial inquiry led by Marsanne Farrugia would establish the truth and lead to those responsible being charged in court.

Taking the floor after the Opposition dictated its motion calling for a public inquiry, Abela appealed to Magistrate Farrugia to expedite her inquiry.

“Whoever was responsible for Jean Paul Sofia’s death should shoulder full responsibility regardless of who they are,” Abela insisted on more than one occasion.

The Prime Minister clarified that his concerns regarding the delays in the magisterial inquiry should not be interpreted as mistrust towards the magistrate in question.

“On the contrary, I have unwavering faith in the institutions, authorities, the magistrate herself, and the court-appointed expert, Alex Torpiano,” Abela said.

The Prime Minister strongly condemned the insensitive comments made towards Sofia’s mother, Isabelle Bonnici, who has campaigned relentlessly for a public inquiry. Bonnici was ridiculed on social media.

Abela said it takes lack of empathy and understanding of the pain and anguish a parent feels when losing a child to even think of such comments, let alone write them on social media.

Abela expressed dismay that Bonnici had to resort to public protestations because she feels excluded from the investigation into her son's death. The government counter-motion called on the investigative authorities to keep Sofia’s family informed of progress as far as is legally possible.

The Prime Minister then proceeded to list a number of measures the government is taking to regulate the construction sector including a new licensing regime for contractors.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech and several PN MPs kept asking the Prime Minister who he was protecting by choosing not to hold a public inquiry.

“It is pitiful to claim that someone is asking the magistrate to cover up the facts,” Abela protested.

Opposition motion called for two-thirds majority appointment for public inquiry

The Opposition motion called on the Prime Minister to appoint a public inquiry into the tragic death of Jean Paul Sofia, in accordance with the Inquiries Act, and to be entirely independent from the government.

Opening the debate, Nationalist MP Jerome Caruana Cilia said the inquiry should examine whether the authorities and institutions fulfilled the State’s positive obligation to protect the life of Jean Paul Sofia; whether the country took measures, initiatives, and actions that could have prevented the death of Sofia; and what measures need to be taken for a regulatory framework that protects individuals whose lives are at risk.

The Opposition wants the inquiry to be appointed by a two-thirds majority in parliament and its work live-streamed and public, having the necessary means, resources, and logistical support to carry out its given task.

“The Board of Inquiry should have access to all information held by all State entities, regulate its own procedure on all matters, including issues related to the access to, and the participation of, the family of Jean Paul Sofia and the public, as well as the power to appoint persons, including technical assistants and experts in specific fields, to assist in the inquiry proceedings,” Caruana Cilia told the House.

He insisted that seven months down the line government continued to refuse a public inquiry, suggesting this was because the authorities were protecting people close to power.

Government Whip Andy Ellul put forward amendments to change the motion into one urging the magisterial inquiry currently underway to conclude its work as quickly as possible so that justice could be served.

Several other MPs from both sides of the House contributed to the debate.