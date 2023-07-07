Planning Authority grants Grade 1 status to three late 19th-century British forts

The Planning Authority has granted a Grade 1 status to three late 19th-century British forts.

Fort Tas-Silġ, Fort Delimara, both located in Marsaxlokk, and Fort San Leonardo in Żabbar, were provided the highest level of protection as significant cultural heritage sites, on Friday.

During the late 1800s, the British Empire recognized the vulnerability of Malta to potential threats, particularly from Italy, which had recently become a unified state and was asserting its political and military power.

To strengthen the defense infrastructure in Malta, the British constructed these forts to safeguard their interests in the Mediterranean.

The protected forts played a crucial role in the British Empire's strategic plans.

With the opening of the Suez Canal in 1869, Malta became a vital depot for transporting personnel and cargo to Eastern Europe during the Crimean War.

However, the emergence of advanced firepower and ship designs by rival nations such as France and Italy prompted the British to re-evaluate their defense strategies.

The forts, constructed with the collaboration of British Royal Engineers, Maltese builders, artisans, and tradespeople, served as a means to control access to specific areas of the southern landscape and shoreline.

These forts, built using locally sourced limestone, showcase remarkable architectural features from the Victorian era. The structures exhibit a typical defense style prevalent in the late 19th century, including ditches, barracks, defensive walls, and unique elements such as caponiers, Guthrie rolling bridges, and metal-plated doors.

Remarkably, Fort Delimara still retains four of its original six 38-tonne guns, along with rare elements like metal-plated doors and windows. Fort San Leonardo, known for its distinctive diamond-shaped layout, holds significant structural characteristics. While Fort tas-Silġ and Fort San Leonardo have undergone some changes, they still possess historical importance and are considered architecturally outstanding.