Malta Film Commission Facebook page hacked

Malta Film Commission files police report after its Facebook page is hacked
The Malta Film Commission’s Facebook page was hacked and its profile picture replaced with a suggestive photo, MaltaToday is informed.
The profile picture was replaced with a suggestive photo of a blonde woman in a car, who has nothing to do with the commission's latest drive to encourage people to take up a job in the film industry.
Speaking to MaltaToday, a Film Commission spokesperson confirmed the Facebook page was hacked and admin rights removed by the unknown perpetrator or perpetrators.
The spokesperson said a police report has been filed.