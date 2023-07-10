menu

Malta Film Commission Facebook page hacked

Malta Film Commission files police report after its Facebook page is hacked

karl_azzopardi
10 July 2023, 5:01pm
by Karl Azzopardi
A Film Commission spokesperson said a police report has been filed
A Film Commission spokesperson said a police report has been filed

The Malta Film Commission’s Facebook page was hacked and its profile picture replaced with a suggestive photo, MaltaToday is informed.

The profile picture was replaced with a suggestive photo of a blonde woman in a car, who has nothing to do with the commission's latest drive to encourage people to take up a job in the film industry.

The page’s profile picture was replaced with a suggestive photo, of a blonde woman in a car
The page’s profile picture was replaced with a suggestive photo, of a blonde woman in a car

Speaking to MaltaToday, a Film Commission spokesperson confirmed the Facebook page was hacked and admin rights removed by the unknown perpetrator or perpetrators.

The spokesperson said a police report has been filed.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.