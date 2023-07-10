Malta Film Commission Facebook page hacked

The Malta Film Commission’s Facebook page was hacked and its profile picture replaced with a suggestive photo, MaltaToday is informed.

The profile picture was replaced with a suggestive photo of a blonde woman in a car, who has nothing to do with the commission's latest drive to encourage people to take up a job in the film industry.

Speaking to MaltaToday, a Film Commission spokesperson confirmed the Facebook page was hacked and admin rights removed by the unknown perpetrator or perpetrators.

The spokesperson said a police report has been filed.