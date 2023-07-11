Dancing with Pride: how out-of-context photo sent conservatives into overdrive

Malta will be hosting the EuroPride 2023 next September, and as part of the run-up towards the celebrations, organisers have been hosting a number of events to raise awareness on equality.

Last Saturday, the latest colourful EuroPride 2023 event brought people of all ages together in the capital for ‘Dancing With Pride’.

Despite the event happening last Saturday, a blurry photo from behind the stage featuring drag artist Olivia Lilith sent conservative voices alarmed by the photo into overdrive on social media late on Monday.

The out of context photo, shared by household names such as John Bundy spread like wildfire, as Facebook commentors started sounding the alarm bells on how “children should be left alone”.

But what really happened on Saturday?

Dancing With Pride

Dancing With Pride was organised in front of the parliament building at City Gate in Valletta, and was open to people of all ages. From break-dancers to line dancers, English school students and passers-by, all participated in the events being organised in the capital.

During the event, a flash mob routine, which had been announced for weeks, was thought to those present.

Learn the #EuroPride2023 Official Dance 💃 🌈



Watch this video, master each step, and let your inner dance come out on the 8th of July at 10 am at Freedom Square, Valletta, to dance this routine as a united force 💫#EuroPride2023 #EqualityFromTheHeart #proud #gaymalta pic.twitter.com/7WvrblMA50 — EuroPride Valletta 2023 (@pridemalta) June 28, 2023

Organisers behind the event said the event looked to raise awareness on the fight for equality, and looked to bring together different groups in society for the cause.

All children were accompanied by a parent or guardian, and had given their consent to being filmed.

Olivia Lilith not part of the event

Speaking to MaltaToday, the drag artist Olivia Lillith said she was not part of the event, but had seen posters for the event and felt it was a fun event to attend.

“I saw the event, and felt that I needed to attend. Given it was a pride event, I felt it appropriate to attend as Olivia Lillith,” she said.

She said there were a handful of children at Dancing With Pride, and they were all accompanied by a parent. “To me that is beautiful. Unlike what some are trying to portray, children, tourists, and all kinds of people attended willingly, and wanted to be part of the celebration.”

Lillith said the event was not addressed for a specific audience or minority, but was open to all.

“The event wanted to celebrate love through dance by bringing people together, and it managed to do that,” Lillith said.

Drag artist triggers conservative mob

The photo which kicked off the social media outrage was first shared by popular presenter John Bundy, in which he warned authorities to not “cross the line” or else risk losing everything they strived for.

The comment section under the post was flooded with comments insisting children should be left out of such events. The post has since been deleted.

Many followed suit, as other Facebook posts started to spring all over Facebook.

Former Nationalist MP Edwin Vassallo, known for his social conservative stance and who regularly speaks out against civil liberties was among the first to jump on the bandwagon, saying children should not be attending such events.

His ranting continued on Tuesday morning, with the former MP saying children are not the state’s property, and government should not indoctrinate children.

The PN’s education spokesperson Justin Schembri also had his say, posting the out of context photo to his social media profile, questioning “why children are being involved or used” in such demonstrations.

“I always argued, and insisted, to let children be,” Schembri said.