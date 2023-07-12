Bernard Grech makes last-ditch effort before vote on inquiry into Sofia death

Bernard Grech appealed once more for government parliamentarians to vote in favour of the Opposition's motion to demand a public inquiry into Jean Paul Sofia's death.

"Tonight, parliament has a historic to take," Grech stated. "Every member of parliament must choose whether they will vote in favour of truth and justice, or in favour of suffocating the truth, and protecting the powerful."

Grech lambasted government's "stubbornness" regarding the appointment of a public inquiry into Sofia's death, while stating that "the Opposition will vote strongly in favour of truth and justice, and so that Jean Paul Sofia's death will not be in vain."

The PN head said that only a public inquiry can find which of the country's administration and authorities were responsible for this accident, so that this episode does not repeat itself.

"Keep putting pressure on government's members of parliament," Grech concluded, in his last-ditch effort to pressure government to appoint a public inquiry on parliament's last day before it breaks for summer.