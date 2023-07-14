Global resonance of Malta's drug policy reform highlighted at thematic round table

The not-for-profit model adopted by Malta for drug policy reform is resonating across other countries.

Speaking at a Thematic Round Table focused on decriminalisation, social justice, and sustainable development, Senior Policy Analyst Steve Rolles said discussions held in Brazil are mentioning Malta’s model as a positive example of drug policy reform rooted in human rights and harm reduction principles.

Rolles explained that the emphasis on a harm reduction approach, including considerations for social justice and the negative consequences caused by the ‘war on drugs', will remain key to ensuring cannabis reform promotes the well-being of society and protects the most vulnerable.

He stated that cannabis regulation should prioritise public health and human rights while protecting people who use cannabis from newfound threats levied by profit-driven industries and pressure groups.

Transnational Institute Program Director Martin Jelsma spoke about the relationship between drug policy reform in consumer countries, such as countries in the EU, and socio-economic development in producing countries predominantly in the global south, such as Morocco.

“As more countries regulate the cultivation and distribution of cannabis, producer countries and relatively impoverished rural communities will experience a reduction of income,” Jelsma explained.

He also addressed sustainable cultivation practices and differences in terms of ecological impact between indoor and outdoor cannabis cultivation.

He highlighted that outdoor cultivation has a lower impact on the environment and in countries with relatively high and temperate weather growing outdoors would save up energy and costs.

The speakers explained that the decriminalisation and regulation of cannabis have found increased social and political will in the past 10 years.

Quoting the Uruguayan model as a breakthrough in cannabis reform, they also spoke about the diverse legal and regulatory frameworks adopted by different countries to allow the consumption and distribution of cannabis.

Concluding the round table, Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis Chairperson Leonid Mckay, reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to promote the responsible use of cannabis through a transparent and strict regulatory framework, but also a comprehensive harm reduction approach applied within Cannabis Harm Reduction Associations.

Mckay welcomed proposals for increased inter-institutional cooperation and the establishment of regular dialogue with different stakeholders.

The first Thematic Round Table gathered national experts from various fields such as law enforcement and various other government stakeholders.

In a press statement on Friday, ARUC said that other thematic round tables aimed at further promoting the responsible use of Cannabis in Malta will be organised in the coming months.

As part of the delegation's work programme, ARUC coordinated a visit to the University of Malta Forensic Analysis Laboratory.

The ARUC delegation also held a meeting with Reforms Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg.

During this meeting, Malta’s not-for-profit regulatory approach was recognised as a tool to better balance cannabis policy reform with a human rights-based framework.