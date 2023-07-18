Debunking the ‘gay infection’ myth: Therapists refute claims of harmful impact on children attending Pride events

Therapists who specialize in sexual development and family issues have rejected the notion that children’s psychological development will be impacted by exposure to pride events.

“I can see no way how children can be impacted if the parents are open to such events. It will instead teach them to be more tolerant and remove prejudices,” family therapist Roberta Farrugia Debono told MaltaToday.

Farrugia Debono’s views were also shared by lead clinician at Sex Clinic Malta Matthew Bartolo, who said the most important factor for a child’s development and wellbeing is the quality of parenting and the stability of the family environment.

Last week, a EuroPride 2023 event looked to bring people together through dance, but a photo taken out-of-context sent social media into a misinformation frenzy.

Dancing With Pride was organised in front of the parliament building at City Gate in Valletta, and was open to people of all ages.

From break-dancers to line dancers, English school students and passers-by, all participated in the events being organised in the capital.

During the event, a flash mob routine, which had been announced for weeks, was thought to those present. Children were also present.

Despite the event happening the Saturday before, a blurry photo from behind the stage featuring drag artist Olivia Lilith sent conservative voices, alarmed by the photo, into overdrive on social media late on Monday.

Organisers said the event aimed to raise awareness on the fight for equality and looked to bring together different groups in society for the cause. All children were accompanied by a parent or guardian and had given their consent to being filmed.

The out of context photo, shared by household names such as presenter John Bundy, Gzira mayor Conrad Borg Manche and Nationalist MP Justin Schembri spread like wildfire, as Facebook commentors started sounding the alarm bells on how “children should be left alone”.

The at times hysterical voices made it sound as if being gay is a disease that can ‘infect’ children.

But specialists have disagreed with such claims, insisting exposure to such events can only benefit children.

“It all depends on how parents react to certain situations that will determine how children learn to react to those same situations,” Farrugia Debono said.

“Children are very adaptable to whatever context they are born into, but of course they will look at their parents as a point of reference.”

Bartolo said exposure to LGBTIQ+ events provide children with a broader understanding of human diversity, promoting acceptance and empathy. “It does not have a direct impact on an individual’s sexual development during puberty.”

Farrugia Debono also slammed the online reaction to the event.

“It is unfortunate that there has been this reaction, as it really shows that our society is still struggling with these issues. The laws have been changed but society is slower to change… and this is evidence of that,” she said.

Raised by same-sex parents

The online debate on the photo expanded to such an extent that it began to encompass other related issues as well. One of the main issues raised was the effect same-sex parents have on their children.

The specialists said claims of such an upbringing having a negative effect on children’s mental and sexual development are completely baseless.

“Same-sex parents provide nurturing, supportive, and loving environments for their children, and children raised by same-sex parents exhibit similar levels of psychological adjustment, self-esteem, and overall well-being as children raised by different-sex parents,” Bartolo, who is a sex and relationship therapist, said.

As for the impact on their outlook on sex later in life, there is no evidence to suggest that children raised by same-sex parents have a different or negative perspective on sex compared to those raised by different-sex parents.

“Sexual orientation is not determined or influenced by the sexual orientation of one’s parents. What matters most in shaping a child’s outlook on sex and relationships is the quality of parental guidance, open communication, and comprehensive sex education that promotes healthy attitudes, consent, and respect for oneself and others,” he said.

Debono said research shows its society which ends up creating distress for these individuals.

“All research points to the fact that children raised by same sex parents fare well psychologically but can experience prejudice. So again, it is the way society reacts that creates the distress,” she said.