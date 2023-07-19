30,000 spectators brave the heat to attend Isle of MTV 2023

Over 30,000 spectators flocked to the Floriana Granaries for Isle of MTV Malta 2023, which was headlined by international artists such as One Republic, Alesso, Tom Grennan, Mimi Webb, and Delta Goodrem.

The show kicked off with performances by local artists who were given the opportunity to perform in front of thousands of spectators.

Tourism minister Clayton Bartolo thanked everyone involved in this event, while he hailed the event for contributing to a tourism sector based on sustainability, where different types of tourists can come to Malta to enjoy events such as this.