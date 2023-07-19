Eight arrested in major customs fraud and corruption investigation

In a coordinated operation led by the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO), eight people, including five public officials, were arrested on Monday as part of an extensive investigation into customs fraud and corruption.

The arrests took place during house searches conducted at multiple locations.

The investigation centers around a suspected fraudulent scheme designed to evade customs taxes and duties on imported goods, particularly clothing, originating from China.

The alleged perpetrators are believed to have systematically under-declared the value and weight of the goods, with the complicity of customs officials who allegedly accepted bribes to neglect their duty.

Among the suspects, three individuals representing two companies are currently under scrutiny for orchestrating the illicit operation.

In a concerted effort, the Malta Police Force, specifically the Financial Crimes Investigations Department, conducted searches at various sites across Malta, including customs offices, residential addresses of the suspects, and the registered premises of the implicated companies.

During the searches, law enforcement authorities seized three high-value vehicles and a significant sum of cash, approximately €180,000. Additionally, measures have been implemented to freeze all funds and assets belonging to the individuals involved.

The charges being investigated encompass customs fraud, corruption of public officials, and money laundering. The scale of the fraud is believed to have caused substantial damage to the European Union budget, estimated to amount to millions of euros.

The EPPO's investigation was supported by the Malta Police Force, Malta's Customs Enforcement Section, and Malta's Asset Recovery Bureau.

The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) serves as the independent public prosecution office of the European Union. Its mandate encompasses investigating, prosecuting, and bringing to justice crimes against the financial interests of the EU, ensuring the integrity of the Union's financial systems.