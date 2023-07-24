Government admitting that power cuts are caused by high demands, PN says

Government has admitted that the power cuts experienced by thousands of residents during the past seven days are due to an increase in demand for electricity, and not simply due to rising temperatures, the Nationalist Party claimed in a press conference.

Addressing the public, PN energy spokesperson Mark Anthony Sammut pointed out that energy minister Miriam Dalli had dismissed claims that the ongoing power cuts are caused by an increase in demand brought about by an increase in the population, while also comparing Malta's situation to that in Greece in Italy, where power cuts are also dominating local headlines. Sammut stated that just like the power cuts in neighbouring countries, Malta's electricity woes are the result of a more populated island that shot up the electricity grid's load.

Sammut also quoted Labour MP Katya De Giovanni, who reportedly said that the country is realising that the energy infrastructure is not keeping up with today's demands. "We have a government who is admitting that they did not know that the infrastructure had to be upgraded in order to sustain the economic model," Sammut stated.

He noted that, "the people can see the government's failures with their own eyes," as he lambasted the strains on the economy brought about by Malta's current economic model.

Meanwhile, shadow minister for health, Stephen Spiteri stated that the power cuts experienced in the last weeks have not only hit hard for residents and businesses, but have caused havoc for vulnerable people receiving treatment in their homes. Spiteri noted that due to power cuts in Gozo, the Gozo General Hospital had to endure hours without air conditioning in hospital rooms.

Similarly, PN spokesperson for primary healthcare and mental health, Ian Vassallo described the situation in Mount Carmel Hospital, where staff had to use flashlights on their mobile phones to keep working.