Labour approves three new candidates for next year’s MEP elections

The Labour Party has approved three new candidates for the upcoming European Parliament Elections next year.

Lawyers Marija Sara Vella Gafà, Marie Elise Agius and Daniel Attard will be contesting the MEP elections on the Labour ticket.

Daniel Attard

Daniel Attard, 31, who graduated from the University of Malta with a law degree in 2017, has been Imtarfa mayor since he was elected for the first time first in 2013.

He served as Malta's Deputy High Commissioner and Chargé d'Affaires in the United Kingdom for several months. Apart from his political career, Attard also worked as a reporter at ONE News.

Marija Sara Vella Gafà

Vella Gafà graduated from the University of Malta as a lawyer in 2019. Currently, she serves as the Mayor of Gudja, having been elected in 2019.

In addition to her political role, Dr. Vella Gafà has also worked as a lawyer at the Lands Authority. Her involvement in the Labour Youth Forum dates back to 2011, and she held an executive position within the organization in 2017. Notably, she also served as the Chairperson of the Labour Party's Electoral Commission.

Marie Elise Agius

At 36 years old, Marie Elise graduated from the University of Malta as a lawyer in 2011. She embarked on her legal career in a private law firm in Żejtun, handling various cases in Maltese courts and tribunals, including family, social, civil, criminal, construction, and financial services matters within a government department.

Additionally, she worked as a legal consultant for private entities, honing her negotiation skills, handling threats, and facilitating agreement processes.

The MEP elections will be held next year on 8 June.