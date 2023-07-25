Mater Dei Hospital left without any power for 45 minutes after generators fail to kick in

A power cut was reported at Mater Dei Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Sources who spoke to this newspaper said generators failed to kick-in, leaving a number of wards in sweltering heat.

MaltaToday has reached out to Mater Dei Hospital CEO Celia Falzon, but no explanation has yet been given.

Patients and their family who spoke to this newspaper said the power cuts were reported at the emergency and day-care wards at around 1:30am.

Sources said all of Mater Dei Hospital was left without any electricity for around 45 minutes, before electricity was restored at around 2:15am.

Power cuts were also reported at a number of localities across Malta, with Naxxar residents spending the night without any electricity. Residents who spoke to this newspaper said the power outage started at 8pm, and electricity was restored at 8:30am.

Power cuts were also reported in Zejtun, with outages reported at around 3am.

Enemalta CEO Jonathan Cardona said Malta hit a new record of consumption on Monday, with peak load being reached between 2pm and 3pm.

He said over the past week 65 faults developed on the high-tension cable system – 56 in Malta and nine in Gozo.

Cardona said 46 faults were repaired – 37 in Malta and nine Gozo – and work was ongoing to repair the remaining 19 faults.